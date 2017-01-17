Toby Keith Won’t Apologize for Performing at Trump’s Inauguration

January 17, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Toby Keith

By Amanda Wicks

With even a Bruce Springsteen cover band pulling out of performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration, it means the artists and bands who have signed on to participate find themselves having to do a little explaining.

Toby Keith announced last week that he’d be stepping up to play at Trump’s inauguration party on January 19th, and has since faced so much criticism that he had to explain why. Keith sees a difference between supporting Trump’s platforms and supporting his country.

In a statement issued to Entertainment Weekly, Keith said, “I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military. I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.” Keith is an equal opportunity artist.

Keith will be performing at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” which takes place on the night before Trump’s inauguration. He’ll be joined by 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, The Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, among others.

