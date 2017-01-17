Dan + Shay Tackle Addiction in ‘How Not To’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Dan + Shay look at how love can save lives in their new music video for “How Not To.”

The video follows two recovering addicts who first cross eyes at an Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting and spark when one makes the other laugh. Sophie (Katie Stevens) is a waitress who can’t stop drinking on the job while Noah (Pierson Fode) is a member of Dan + Shay’s band who finds that his behavior is getting in the way of his passion (via The Boot).

Over the course of the video, Sophie and Noah spiral out, their addictions getting the best of them, but it turns out that build-up was actually an extended flashback. “How Not To” switches gears towards the end when the couple show up at a one-year sobriety party that Dan + Shay and their other friends throw them. Their love for one another helps them make it through their first year of recovery.

“How Not To” appears on Dan + Shay’s sophomore album Obsessed.