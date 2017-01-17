The ACM Awards Returns in 2017 for 52nd Year

By Amanda Wicks

The Academy of Country Music Awards returns for its 52nd year in 2017.

The awards show, which typically includes a three-day concert event leading up to the ceremony, will be broadcast on April 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This marks the ACM Awards’ first year at the recently opened arena on the Vegas Strip.

The broadcast will feature performances and appearances from some of the most storied names in country music, though announcements have not yet been made about who will be participating. Last year, the ACM Awards were co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. Bryan has pulled co-hosting duty for the last three years, but the Academy has not yet announced this year’s plan.