Jack Daniel’s Is Making Whiskey Infused Coffee

January 12, 2017 8:34 PM By Mike Dubs
Filed Under: Coffee, Jack Daniels, whiskey

Besides attempting the dubious “hair of the dog” hangover remedy, drinking whiskey first thing in the morning is, well, generally frowned upon. But it turns out you can actually drink Jack Daniel’s first thing in the morning now, without having to question your life choices. Jack Daniel’s new whiskey-infused coffee, that is.

According to Thrillist, On Thursday, Jack Daniel’s officially announced the new line of coffee products, simply dubbed Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee, in partnership with specialty roaster World of Coffee. The whiskey giant describes the booze-flavored brew as “premium 100% Arabica coffee, roasted medium [that’s] infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.” But don’t expect it to give you a different kind of coffee buzz because, sadly, it’s non-alcoholic. You’ll just have to stick with Irish coffee if that’s what you’re looking for.

