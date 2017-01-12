Diet Help! These Samoa Apple Slices Can Replace Those Girl Scout Cookies

January 12, 2017 3:22 PM By Mike Dubs
Filed Under: girl scout cookies, healthy, Somoa Cookies

If you’re trying to work on your summer beach bod or actually sticking to your New Year’s Resolution, check out this healthier version of the Samoa Girl Scout Cookie!

Here’s the Recipe:

Ingredients:
3 Granny Smith apples
1 c. jarred caramel sauce
1 c. coconut flakes
1/2 c. semisweet chocolate chips
3 tbsp. butter

Directions:
1. Slice apples into 1/4″-thick slices. Use a small biscuit cutter or melon baller to remove the core from the apples. Set aside.
2. In a medium-sized bowl, add caramel sauce and coconut flakes, stirring to combine. Spoon caramel-coconut mixture on each apple slice.
3. In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and butter. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until fully melted. Drizzle melted chocolate on apple slices
and serve.

