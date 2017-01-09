Montgomery Gentry at Medina Entertainment Center

Montgomery Gentry is coming to Medina Entertainment Center Friday, February 24th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, January 13th at 11am! More info below.

Keep listening to BUZ’N for your shot at tickets!

BUZ’N Pre Sale

When: Thursday, 1/12 from 10AM – 10 PM

Password: BUZN

Link: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1410453

MEDINA ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH

Doors: 7:30 PM | Music: 8:30PM | 21+

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 13TH AT 11AM

General Admission Tickets: $38.00 (advance) & $43.00 (day of show) plus applicable fees

Tickets available at Medina Entertainment Center Box Office, by calling 763-478-6661 and online at www.medinaentertainment.com.

MONTGOMERY GENTRY

When the two Kentucky boys—Eddie, is from Lancaster and Troy is from Lexington—first busted onto the national scene in 1999 with the defiant “Hillbilly Shoes” notice was served—country music had never seen a hard driving duo like this. Despite the millions of albums sold, the sold out shows and the scores of awards, Montgomery Gentry remains in touch with its working class roots. “We are blue collar workers and we lived the songs that we sing,” says Troy. “Because of that, our fans are able to make the connection and when they hear our songs, they know we are singing with passion and we know what we are talking about.”

Make no mistake about it: Montgomery Gentry has secured a place in musical history with a unique blend of country, southern rock and Everly Brothers-like harmonies combined with relatable lyrics. “We grew up on Charlie Daniels, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Merle Haggard,” Eddie says with conviction. “That’s who we are. We cut our teeth in the honky tonks and no matter what you try to do, we have to be us or it just doesn’t sound right.”