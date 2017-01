Granger Smith is coming to Skyway Theatre Thursday, March 2nd, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, January 13 at 11am.

Skyway Theatre Presents: Granger Smith @ Skyway Theatre

Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2017.

Venue: Skyway Theatre

Doors: 8pm | Show: 9pm

Price: $20 ADV | $25 DOS