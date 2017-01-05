Randy Travis Tribute Concert Artist List Continues to Grow

By Robyn Collins

The lineup for an upcoming concert in honor of Randy Travis keeps getting more and more impressive.

Travis Tritt, Kane Brown, James Dupre, Scotty McCreery, Joe Nichols, Collin Raye and the Bellamy Brothers have all joined the cast for 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis. Travis’ older brother, Ricky Traywick, has also been added to the list of performers.

The concert, which is scheduled for February 8 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, will also feature Alabama, Kenny Rogers, Rodney Atkins, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Michael Ray, Ricky Skaggs, Michael W. Smith, the Randy Travis Band, Tanya Tucker and Josh Turner.

“It’s amazing to see the support that Randy has received from the music industry since his stroke (in 2013),” says Travis’ manager Tony Conway in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have all of these artists come out and pay tribute to him.”

Conway is producing the concert alongside Travis’ wife Mary, Outback Concerts of Tennessee, Inc,’s Mike Smardak and Webster and Associates’ Kirt Webster.

Since his stroke, Travis has been largely unable to speak (or sing); however, he has made a handful of special appearances. At his October Country Music Hall of Fame induction in 2016, Travis surprised those in attendance by singing a bit of “Amazing Grace.” He also participated in the opening medley at the 2016 CMA Awards.

Tickets for 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis are available now. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Randy Travis Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money for stroke research and rehabilitation.