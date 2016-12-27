Randy Travis Surprises Police Officer with Christmas Gift

By Radio.com Staff

Randy Travis and his wife played the parts of Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Christmas. The two hand-delivered a brand new guitar to a Gainesville, Texas, police officer who lost his in a fire that burnt down his family’s home with all of their belongings.

Having responded to a theft at the Travis’ ranch a few years ago, the couple was familiar with the officer and jumped into action upon hearing about his loss. Not only did they donate furniture to Keith Bartlett’s family, but they sneaked into his office Christmas Day while he was out on a call (a decoy to get him out of the building). The Travis’ came bearing a very special gift; a brand new Gibson guitar to replace the one he lost in the fire. Bartlett, a music lover, was clearly touched by the couple’s gift.

Watch Travis and his wife surprise officer Bartlett below.