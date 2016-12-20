Dierks Bentley Gets Students Out of Algebra Test

By Amanda Wicks

Asking celebrities to prom is a thing of the past. Now, students are turning to celebrities to help them get out of tests.

High school Algebra II students made a deal with their teacher that if their Twitter plea received 750 retweets and a tweet from Dierks Bentley she would cancel their test. High school student Grace, the student who tweeted the initial plea, messaged with Sounds Like Nashville about the deal. “It started as a joke but we actually talked her into it!” she wrote the outlet via Twitter DM. “It was initially 500 rts but she changed it to 750 ‘just to be safe.'” The students chose Bentley because their teacher is a huge fan.

The group secured the necessary retweets, but they were still waiting on Bentley to help them out when he heard about the deal and tweeted Grace on December 18th. “Hey gdub!! put your books down! have a great monday with no exam. (sorry caroline!)” he wrote.

Instead of taking their test, Grace said she and her peers played games in class and listened to Bentley’s albums. Not a bad way to spend class.

