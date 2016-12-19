Tim McGraw Jams with Chris Janson on ‘How I’ll Always Be’

By Amanda Wicks

Tim McGraw took some time before a show and jammed backstage with his friend and fellow musician Chris Janson. The two co-wrote the song “How I’ll Always Be” together, and they performed it in the bathroom of an unknown arena.

Related: Tim McGraw Talks New Film ‘The Shack’

McGraw posted the video to his Facebook page on Friday (December 16th). In it, the pair stand in a white-tiled bathroom and sing with an acoustic band backing them. The echo from the bathroom’s layout brings an added fullness to the harmonies McGraw and Janson fuse together.

McGraw takes the first verse while Janson sings the second. Janson’s voice floods the room with sound and when he’s done McGraw breaks into a huge smile. “That’s how it’s done right there!” he exclaims.

The pair have been friends for some time, and have collaborated in other ways besides “How I’ll Always Be.” For instance, they co-wrote “Truck Yeah,” off McGraw’s 2013 album Two Lanes of Freedom.

Watch them perform live together below.